Rockville theater continues making memories after more than a century

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley theater is telling a story unlike any other in the area. It's been providing riveting entertainment for years, but now it needs a little help with its next big plotline.
In every romance film, you have a formula. The starring role does whatever it takes to find true love. In this story, we meet a few main characters, but they all share the same love, and it's one they'll do anything to keep going.
On a Friday night in Rockville, there's only one place for Zack McCain to be. He's here catching the latest Marvel movie.
"I like all movies. Especially here at the Ritz Theater," McCain said.
Hundreds show up with him, he has a seat with someone special.
"My favorite memory is coming here with my girlfriend. Now she's been my wife for 16 years now. Coming here, this is date night for us," McCain said.
It's their love story, but it's tied to this showplace of history... 111 years of history to be exact.
Nancy Thomas knows a thing or two about the rich heritage of the Ritz.
"This theater was built in 1912, and it started out just as live shows and silent movies. Some of the people who starred on this stage. Red Skelton of course, Fanny Brice, Jack Benny... those are big names," Thomas said.
She directs live performances at the theater. To her, the stage is basically a second home. It's one she plans to keep in good shape, through her other position. She's the vice president of the Parke Players. It's the group that owns the building.
Thomas and the players have been making sure the Ritz is the premier theater in town for years. They've upgraded everything from the popcorn machine originally from the 1930s to the state-of-the-art digital film projector, and even a beautiful marquee.
They have a new plot for the theater's story, a big one.. the electrical system.
"There are some places in this building where the original wiring is here, and that's pretty scary,"
It's going to take "a lot" of financial support.. $500,000 to be exact, but Thomas says it'll be worth it. It's a legacy for the next generation.
David Crowder also grew up in Parke County, and he's another cast member of this Ritz Theater romance.
"I got approached to come to manage the theater and I kind of jumped on it," Crowder said.
He's the general manager of the Ritz. He works with the Parke Players. Together, they work to find what's best for this building.
It's their passion, but not a selfish one.
"We are one of the last remaining, single-screen theaters in the country and it takes an army to run this place. So the community support is vital to this building," Crowder said.
It's a script where everyone plays a role, from those who look after it, to those who come to enjoy it.
There are several ways you can donate to the Ritz Theater, but operators say even if you just show up and drop off a few dollars. Every bit counts.