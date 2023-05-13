Rockville takes part in national Stamp Out Hunger food drive

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, residents across the county donated non-perishable food items left in bags at mailboxes and porches for local food banks. It is all part of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
This year is the 31st anniversary for the annual food drive. Over the first 30 years, the drive has collected nearly two billion pounds of food.
So how does it work?
The US Postal Service comes around collecting the bags of food and let delivers them to local food pantries. Connie Norman is the president of the Parke County Food Pantry. She says this year is important because of inflation.
"The cost of food is tremendous," she said. "The impact is such a huge help for the pantries. We couldn't keep going without help like this."
This year, the Rockville Rotary Club has partnered with the food pantry and the local US Postal Service to help collect food.
Lori High is the president of the club and she explained why she continues to volunteer.
"Wherever we can sure it up and help, that is what we are here for," she said. "We don't get through the world and life on our own, we do it together. This is a way for us to help each other out."
This is an event that relieves some stress for those who are in need of some extra food.
"It's make or break," High said. "It allows them, some of them, money for their medicine or money for their heating. Anyway we can offset expenses right now because everything is high."
Norman has been volunteering for 22 years in this event. Something she says won't change anytime soon.
"A lot of people don't have enough to eat at night," she said. "Children come in hungry and I never would have believed it. We just want to be a bridge to help people go to bed without being hungry."
If you were unable or unaware of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive and would like to donate your items you can still do so by dropping them off at your local food pantry.