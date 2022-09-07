 Skip to main content
Rockville man arrested, accused of driving over four times the legal alcohol limit

Christopher Bollenbacher

Christopher Bollenbacher (Rockville Police Department)

 By Chris Essex

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk - over four times the legal limit.

The traffic stop happened on Monday night just after 9:30 near U.S 41 and Parkway Drive.

That is where the Rockville Police Department pulled 50-year-old Christopher Bollenbacher.

Police said the traffic stop was originally for a traffic infraction.

Bollenbacher allegedly showed signs of impairment as officers were talking to him.

In a chemical test, Bollenbacher was reported to have a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.368. That's four and a half times the legal limit in Indiana. '

He was arrested and charged with for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

