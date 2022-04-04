Rockville fire department gets new fire truck

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.  Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist through late Tuesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet Wednesday,
April 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to enter the two breaks
in the Honey Creek Levee maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  These two breaks occurred during the April 2013
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 16.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 18.2
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.3 feet
Wednesday, April 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Rockville fire department gets new fire truck

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire Truck

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rockville Fire Department is now home to some new equipment thanks to a generous donation. 

The Crawfordsville Fire Department donated a fire engine equipped with a ladder to the Rockville team.

Rockville assistant chief Josh Sorrels says this will help enhance their operational readiness.

He counted 180 buildings where they couldn't reach the roof prior to this new engine.

Now, they'll be able to get to the top of the roofs and perform the safety protocol necessary.

"On our square in Downton Rockville, we have people who live on the third floors and prior to us getting this piece of equipment, we weren't able to get to them," Josh Sorrels, the assistant chief, said. "So, in an event of a fire, we weren't able to make a rescue."

The Rockville Fire Department says this donation is a blessing.

