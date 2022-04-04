Rockville fire department gets new fire truck

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rockville Fire Department is now home to some new equipment thanks to a generous donation.
The Crawfordsville Fire Department donated a fire engine equipped with a ladder to the Rockville team.
Rockville assistant chief Josh Sorrels says this will help enhance their operational readiness.
He counted 180 buildings where they couldn't reach the roof prior to this new engine.
Now, they'll be able to get to the top of the roofs and perform the safety protocol necessary.
"On our square in Downton Rockville, we have people who live on the third floors and prior to us getting this piece of equipment, we weren't able to get to them," Josh Sorrels, the assistant chief, said. "So, in an event of a fire, we weren't able to make a rescue."
The Rockville Fire Department says this donation is a blessing.