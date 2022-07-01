"Rockville and Parke County both are almost like a time capsule." Historic Billie Creek Village to see upgrades

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Grant funding from Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative is on its way to Parke County.
It's going to help one of the county's old historic villages.
Some improvements are coming to the historic Billie Creek Village in Parke County.
New operators say they are hoping to increase tourism in the area.
Work will soon begin to help upgrade the historic Billie Creek Village.
It's partially funded by a $250,000 READI grant.
Steve Cecchin and Gregg Larson are leading the project.
They are restorationists from Illinois.
Cecchin says the historic nature of the community will be top of mind.
"Rockville and Parke County both are almost like a time capsule. If I walk in downtown Rockville, I feel like I'm walking in 1950s America," Cecchin said.
Larson says while some of the improvements may not stick out a lot, they are essential to keeping the village in the best shape possible.
"We are going to go through and make the bathrooms handicap accessible, we're going to add a shower house, but mostly the funds for the READI grant will go to the preservation of the historic buildings," Larson said.
Covered bridges in the area could also see some much-needed maintenance.
Larson says he and Cecchin are hoping to keep the 160-year tradition of the village alive.
"That's our goal, to come full circle is to bring Billie Creek Village to the way it was," he said.
Doing this could mean more tourism, more business in Parke County and a legacy that they say could a lifetime.
"We just really want to bring in enough events that'll generate enough revenue to allow this village to continue for the next 100 years," Cecchin said.
The improvements from the grant should be finished by 2024.
If you would like to help volunteer to restore the village, click here.