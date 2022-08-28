Rock the Block 5k shook the 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their running shoes and headed over to 12 Points for a rockin' morning!
A rockin' morning full of running that is! The Rock the Block 5k took place on Saturday morning.
Runners enjoyed the beauty of the 12 Points area while listening to live music!
I mean, if you ever needed a reason to run this is it.
The local musicians encouraged the runners to get after it the whole 3.1 miles.
"Getting a lot of the local musicians out, and letting them highlight their art along the way. Letting them entertain the participants along the course," Event organizer Mark Baker said.
The donations go towards the 12 Points revitalization efforts and the Collett Park Neighborhood Association.