Rock the Block 5K coming to Terre Haute soon!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to lace up those running shoes and head over to the 12 Points Community in Terre Haute. That's because a brand new 5K is coming to town later this month!
The 12 Points Revitalization Project along with Crossroads Events are introducing the brand new “Rock the Block” 5K.
Runners can enjoy the beauty of the 12 points area and surrounding neighborhoods while listening to live music from a variety of local musicians, keeping you rocking the whole race.
Then, to wrap things up, you'll cross the finish line with a band of performers celebrating you!
Organizers say they are excited to introduce this 5K to the community soon.
"We wanted to see the youth and adults alike all get out and really get a chance to enjoy local musicians and have a 5k that is out there more for fun," Mark Baker, one of the organizers said
The race kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27.
It’s $25 for adults and $12 for children under 17. Use the code KIDFREE to get one child to race for free. For more information on this upcoming race and how you can sign up, click here.