Rock-a-Buy Baby hosts open house to showcase products

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local store is here to help you with all of your baby's needs!
Rock-a-Buy Baby opened right before the pandemic. The store decreased its hours to help stay afloat, and customers would schedule their appointments for safety reasons.
Now, the store is expanding its access!
On Saturday, the owners held an open house to showcase their products to the public! They want to help you shop local for all of your baby's buys, and even save some money!
"We study, we go online. We check to see what other big places are selling things for, and if we can't sell our items for less or at least a little bit less, we won't carry them," co-owner Sharon Turpin said.
Rock-a-Buy Baby is located at 212 South 8th Street in Terre Haute. You can also check out their products online.