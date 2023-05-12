Robotics team shows off accomplishments

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hard work is paying off for one group of students. The Area 51-88 robotics team showed off their projects from the last school year.
The group is made up of students from Vigo County high schools. College mentors help to guide the students through various robotics projects. Students worked together to build robots that competed against other schools.
The program lasts 11 weeks, with students sometimes working five to six days a week. If you're interested in learning more or getting involved, click here.