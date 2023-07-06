Robison man arrested on murder charges after human remains found in Crawford County home

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Robinson, Illinois, man has been arrested for murder. It's in relation to a missing persons case we've told you about before.
Lance Newcomb, 24, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder.
The investigation started at the beginning of June when 55-year-old Ryan Waggoner was reported missing.
On June 27, Newcomb and two others were arrested on charges of concealing a homicide.
That's after human remains were found at a rural Crawford County home.
On Thursday, those remains were identified as Ryan Waggoner.
Newcomb is currently in the Crawford County jail.