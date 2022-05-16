Robinson mayor steps down from office to spend time with family

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - After 13 years in office, the mayor of Robinson, Illinois, is retiring.
Monday was Mayor Roger Pethtel last day in office. Pethtel says he decided to retire to spend more time with his family.
He has been a city official for more than 30 years. The Robinson city council will meet Monday night to appoint the acting mayor.
That person will serve until April of 2023 when a new mayor will be elected. That person will serve as mayor for the rest of Pethtel's four-year term.
'The next regular mayoral election will happen in 2025.