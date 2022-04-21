Robinson man has an impressive collection of golf balls

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - One Robinson, Illinois, man has been collecting golf balls for more than 40 years!
Mike Fear's got started in high school while playing on the school's golf team.
His collection began small, but today he has more than 5,000 golf balls.
Each ball is unique, sporting hundreds of different colors, designs, and origins.
Some have been used by celebrities like Larry Bird and President George H.W. Bush.
His collection includes golf balls from all over the world, ranging from Scotland to Japan and from right here in Terre Haute.
He says he's still not done collecting.
He's always looking for some unique additions to his collection.