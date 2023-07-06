 Skip to main content
Robinson man arrested on murder charges after human remains found in Crawford County home

  • Updated
Lance Newcomb
By Chris Essex

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Robinson, Illinois, man has been arrested for murder. It's in relation to a missing persons case we've told you about before.

Lance Newcomb, 24, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder.

The investigation started at the beginning of June when 55-year-old Ryan Waggoner was reported missing.

On June 27, Newcomb and two others were arrested on charges of concealing a homicide.

That's after human remains were found at a rural Crawford County home.

On Thursday, those remains were identified as Ryan Waggoner.

Newcomb is currently in the Crawford County jail.

