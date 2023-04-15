Robinson holds first-ever Daffodil Festival

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - It has been two weeks since a tornado damaged parts of Crawford County, Illinois.
Residents in the area had the chance to take a break from cleaning up and enjoy some food and fun at the city's first-ever Daffodil Festival.
Robinson Mayor-Elect Mike Shimer says there couldn't have been a better time to have this event.
"What a way to bring everyone together after the last few weeks we've had here in Robinson and Crawford County," said Mayor-Elect Shimer.
"Everybody is kind of looking for an outlet to enjoy the pretty weather and do something that is a little more uplifting."
Last fall, the Parks and Recreation Department planted around 5,000 daffodil bulbs around Robinson.
There are many reasons for this event, including welcoming spring, bringing the community together, and supporting nonprofit organizations.
The sidewalks were lined with food and craft vendors.
Shimer says the number of people and long lines at each booth prove this year's event was a success.
"It turned out just like we expected. Maybe even a little bit bigger than we thought it would be," said Shimer.
Shimer says the event will be held again next year.