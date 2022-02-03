 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Roads continue to be a concern as Vigo Co. Commissioners extend travel watch

  • Updated
  • 0
Road conditions snow
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders say roads will be a significant concern as the winter storm continues.

Groundhog Day Winter Storm 2022 Photos and Videos

20220202_121847.mp4
20220202_121847.mp4
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photos
Winter weather photos
Winter weather photos
20220202_122417.jpg
20220202_122417.jpg
20220202_122419.jpg
20220202_122419.jpg

The Vigo County Commissioners recently extended a travel watch for the county - but if conditions change, the watch could change to a warning.

A warning could mean commissioners close roads, designating them for emergency use only.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns told News 10 this could be a necessary precaution to make sure emergency services can reach their destinations.

"We have to make sure all of our main roads are safe because if someone is having a heart attack or stroke, and our volunteer firefighters need to get to the scene - we have to provide a good path to those primary locations," Kearns said.

Click here to sign up for Nixle alerts. 

Recommended for you