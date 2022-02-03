Roads continue to be a concern as Vigo Co. Commissioners extend travel watch

VIGO COUNTY Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders say roads will be a significant concern as the winter storm continues.

The Vigo County Commissioners recently extended a travel watch for the county - but if conditions change, the watch could change to a warning.

A warning could mean commissioners close roads, designating them for emergency use only.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns told News 10 this could be a necessary precaution to make sure emergency services can reach their destinations.

"We have to make sure all of our main roads are safe because if someone is having a heart attack or stroke, and our volunteer firefighters need to get to the scene - we have to provide a good path to those primary locations," Kearns said.

