Road work set to begin soon in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's not only gas prices that are skyrocketing, prices for local road projects have also seen a big jump. Sullivan County is just one of many Wabash Valley counties that has road work set to begin soon, but inflation is making it more pricey than normal.
The road on the corner of Section Street 300 North is one of many local roads that will be getting a makeover.
Sullivan County Commissioner, Robert Davis, says they are bracing for the price tag.
"At this point in the budget cycle we're still early in the year for our fiscal year it hasn't officially affected us yet, however I can see how it's going to with the price of everything," he said.
Davis says based on the recent inflation, they'll probably end up asking for more money for the budget for some of the road work and construction projects.
"We will probably hopefully be able to continue on as scheduled," he said. "We'll probably end up having to go back to the council for appropriation for money for fuel."
Community Crossings is a program through the state that helps them with funds. Davis says they put one third down and the program then matches that with two thirds of the money.
"We put up $333,000 and they got us $1,000,000 this year so that allowed us to pave some roads in all three districts," he said. "Our bids came back from that the other night and we were surprised for the projects we turned in they came in about $24,000 to $25,000 over what we figured they would be."
But these road projects are still very important for the county. Davis says its critical these projects still get done.
"Complaints from the public about the conditions of the road and we go out and we have about 350 miles of road in each district," he said. "We cannot see each road everyday with our eyes but we try to see as much as we can in a week's time. We rely on the public also for that."
This project is slated to happen later this year.