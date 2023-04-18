Road repairs on the way to Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Some big road repairs are coming to a main stretch through the city of Clinton.
Clinton officials say 9th Street will be closed from Vine to Anderson Streets.
New sidewalks, curbs, streets water lines and ada ramps will be put in place.
The total project will cost about $2.5 million. City officials say the project will have a big payoff.
"It will be a little inconvenience for a little while, but in the end, it's going to be well worth it for the residents," Project manager Eric Smith said.
Mayor Jack Gilfoy says he hopes that the street can open back up before the Little Italy Festival.