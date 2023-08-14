Road rage shooting on I-70 in Clay County lands one behind bars

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A road rage incident in Clay County has landed one person behind bars.
Indiana State Police says it happened around noon on Interstate 70 near the 24 mile-marker.
Officials said they received a 911 call claiming a person in a silver Mercury fired a weapon at a black Honda
A short time later, the Terre Haute Police Department found the two vehicles near a gas station on US 41.
Police detained the driver of the Mercury, who they identified as Michael Smith, 52, from Wentzville, Missouri.
During their investigation, police said they learned Smith fired at least one round at the other vehicle after he became "enraged" at the driver. That round allegedly hit the other vehicle, which had the driver and a child inside.
Police arrested Smith and took him to the Clay County Justice Center. He was charged with:
• Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony
• Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony
• Criminal Recklessness (2 counts), Level 6 Felony