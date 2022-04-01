Road projects underway in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Hazel Bluff Road in Vermillion County will close Friday until July.
This stretches from South Grady Lane to County Road 200 East. It is for the patching and resurfacing of State Road 63.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has a lot of projects underway. One of those includes a reconstruction project from Hulman Street to Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.
The goal is to spruce up the area.
Workers will update curbs, apply pavement markings, and patch pavement. They will be working on these things primarily at night to minimize the impact on traffic. This project will be starting on April 11. The Communications Director at INDOT said improvements positively impact communities.
"Anytime that we are spending money on the infrastructure, we're improving the
roadway, resurfacing all the projects, out there to benefit the community and the motoring public," Debbie Calder said.
INDOT will be installing an information technology system on I-70 in Vigo county. This will cover 23 miles in Vermillion County. Three message boards will be installed at the overhead locations. This will help add safer conditions for drivers by providing them with important information. It will add nine closed-circuit cameras. This will make it easier to monitor crashes and other concerns. This should be done in the next couple of months.
Starting April 1st, part of State Road 63 from two miles north of U.S. 41 to just south of State Road 163 will be resurfaced and patched. The work will be completed in early July.
"We want to keep everybody informed and that we if for some reason you want to alter your route to or from work, maybe you can add extra time, especially if you're traveling out on the interstate. We like to keep people aware of what's going on out there."