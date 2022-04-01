 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Montezuma, and Vincennes.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1100 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&

Road projects underway in Vermillion County

  • Updated
  • 0
I-70

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Hazel Bluff Road in Vermillion County will close Friday until July.

This stretches from South Grady Lane to County Road 200 East. It is for the patching and resurfacing of State Road 63.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has a lot of projects underway. One of those includes a reconstruction project from Hulman Street to Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.

The goal is to spruce up the area.

Workers will update curbs, apply pavement markings, and patch pavement. They will be working on these things primarily at night to minimize the impact on traffic. This project will be starting on April 11. The Communications Director at INDOT said improvements positively impact communities.

"Anytime that we are spending money on the infrastructure, we're improving the

roadway, resurfacing all the projects, out there to benefit the community and the motoring public," Debbie Calder said.

INDOT will be installing an information technology system on I-70 in Vigo county. This will cover 23 miles in Vermillion County. Three message boards will be installed at the overhead locations. This will help add safer conditions for drivers by providing them with important information. It will add nine closed-circuit cameras. This will make it easier to monitor crashes and other concerns. This should be done in the next couple of months.

Starting April 1st, part of State Road 63 from two miles north of U.S. 41 to just south of State Road 163 will be resurfaced and patched. The work will be completed in early July.

"We want to keep everybody informed and that we if for some reason you want to alter your route to or from work, maybe you can add extra time, especially if you're traveling out on the interstate. We like to keep people aware of what's going on out there."

