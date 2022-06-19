Road projects in Clark County could see some delays due to inflation

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Inflation is now at a 40-year high impacting millions of Americans across the nation, including our neighbors in Illinois.
Clark County, Illinois is just one local area starting to feel the sting of raised prices.
Fox Run Road is a project that has already started. If prices continue to rise then it could take from future projects.
Mayor John Hasten with the city of Marshall says future road projects are now up in the air with rising inflation.
"From here until maybe until the middle of next summer, projects that we are starting to plan, where the price of things are now, are we going to be able to get the materials we need to get," Hasten said.
The guardrail project on Clarksville road was originally $2.1 million dollars but now with inflation, it's reached up to $2.7 million.
That's just one example over on Clarksville road in Clark county. It's a safety project that's slated to start later this summer.
Dallas Richardson is the county engineer. He adds with prices increasing it could also delay some projects.
"For an 18-foot wide road it was about $10,500 a mile last year and it's about $13,000 a mile this year," he said.
Despite possible delays and rising costs, Mayor Hasten says work on roads will still continue. It will just take longer than anticipated.
"Each year we use the motor fuel tax that we get from the state of Illinois to chip and seal our roads," he said. "With the cost of the oil, that's part of the chip and seal, increasing we may be able to do fewer road repairs and fewer chip and seal miles within the city."
The mayor says there trying to keep costs low in the city as much as possible to mitigate the impact of inflation on the citizens of Marshall.