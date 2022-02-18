Road conditions improve across Vigo County after storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On Thursday more than 40 roads were closed due to high water throughout the county.

Vigo County commissioners say all of them have been reopened except for four.

Freezing temperatures on Thursday night caused most of the rain to freeze.

Road crews put out calcium and sand mixtures to help make roads less slick.

That combined with sunshine helped to melt the majority of the ice.

You should still be careful if you are driving through a subdivision or urban area. Officials tell us these areas are not completely clean yet.

Commissioner Chris Switzer says roads seem to be okay today but you should still take caution.

"I haven't hear about any accidents today we didn't hear about too many accidents last night on the interstate or county roads so people stayed home and that was good" share Switzer.