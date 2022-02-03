Road conditions across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been seeing the weather conditions in Vigo County... but it is far from the only county seeing the effects of the storm. Over in Sullivan County, Sheriff Clark Cottom says they have moved to a level red advisory.

This means all schools and non-essential government offices will be closed tomorrow. Sheriff Clark Cottom sent News 10 video from Sullivan.

He says most of his community stayed home during the winter storm.

"Traffic is light most people have taken heed to the warning but we've had a few slide-offs, fortunately, no major accidents, none reported so far and we hope we don't get any."

News 10 also spoke with Sheriff Bill Brown in Clark County Illinois. He says he's been patrolling the roads all through the winter conditions.

"The roads are passable they are slick they are drifting but they are passable they are passable a person just has to be patient which is hard for many people."

Of course, we'll keep you updated on road conditions all across the Wabash Valley.