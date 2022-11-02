RNR Tires celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - RNR Tires in Terre Haute celebrated its grand opening on Saturday!
There was free food, a visit from the humane society, and prizes for all who showed up!
Mayor Duke Bennett stopped by for the ribbon cutting too!
Organizers say they have safe, affordable tires for everyone.
"We will take fabulous care of you because that's what we want to do. We serve, not service you," Marketing Manager Amy Kidd said.
RNR Tires is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.