Riverscape hosting auction to help fund future projects

  Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art, jewelry and tickets to an orchestra - those are all things you can find at Wabash Riverscape's silent auction.

Money from the auction goes straight to the non-profit. Riverscape's goal is to improve the Wabash River area in Vigo County.

The auction is live online now here. You can find local art, gift certificates for small businesses and more.

Representatives say it was a community-wide effort.

"I just think it's really great how our small business community connects with our non-profit organizations. It's just extremely generous, so this allows for our local artists, some of our businesses and restaurants and jewelers to really help get their name out," Lori Danielson said.

