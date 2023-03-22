Riverscape board members give an update on the plan to transform the Wabash River

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit says its goal to bring development to the Wabash River is getting closer. Tonight, Riverscape gave an update on a survey to transform the area by the river. It also announced a partnership with an outside source. Leaders say it could mean big things for the future.
Riverscape board members held a meeting to give an update on their plan to transform the Wabash riverfront. They announced that a plan is very close to being finalized.
Bryan Horsman is the newly elected president for Riverscape. He talks about what the vision for this project is, saying that a great internal plan will create the best outcome.
"We've been doing a strategic plan on how we stay focused on our mission and what the community input is on what we should be doing; then, envisioning how we can impact our community," said Horsman.
All board members seem to agree that community input is the crux for the success of this project. The organization conducted a survey to see how people felt about it. Out of 200 responses, they found that 77% had a positive perception.
Ann Ryan is the strategic planner for the project. She says because of the positive reception, they asked the public what they'd like to see moving forward.
"People want to have a healthy environment. They want biodiversity. They want recreational activities on and near the river. They want to feel pride when they go to our parks or they take a walk along the river in terms of what they are seeing, and what they are sharing with their friends and family," said Ryan.
The board is partnering with Santec, a company out of Chicago that has been redeveloping riverfronts for years.
Lori Danielson is an executive board member for the project. During her presentation, she encouraged the crowd to dream big for what they want to see happen on the Wabash River in the near future.
"The time is now to commit resources and time to develop a plan that we can execute one year out, five years out, ten years out. So that 10 years from now, for that next generation, we have developed our riverfront that adds quality of life and economic value to our community," said Danielson.
Officials say the plan will launch in April and will span 12 to 14 months, leading to a master plan.
You can be a part of this too! To get involved with the project, click here.