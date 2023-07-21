Ritz Theater unveils new concessions

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The remodel of the Ritz Theater is in the final stages.
The new concession stand opened just in time for the theater's soft opening Friday.
The construction took about a month to complete, but now theater-goers can enjoy their favorite movie theater snacks, as well as some new drink options as they take in the latest shows.
"We really wanted to upgrade everyone's experience from not just our staff side, but mainly for our customers so that they have a better way to get in and out and a better way to be served their refreshments during the movie," said David Crowder, the theater's manager and treasurer.
Crowder said they're still chipping away at the $500,000 fundraising goal.
Next on the to-do list is an electrical project that he said will help with the life of the building.
Crowder hopes a grand opening will be held in the coming weeks.