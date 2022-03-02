Risks of climate change continues to grow

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The most recent climate report from the United Nations finds the risks of climate change are growing.
The report says nearly half the world's population is considered highly vulnerable.
News 10 spoke with a climate expert from Indiana University.
She said one of the biggest threats for the Hoosier state is extreme heat.
Experts say there are several things communities can do to help slow the effects of climate change.
One way is by preserving green spaces and reducing gray infrastructure.
This includes dams and parking lots.
You can see the full report and learn more about climate change here.