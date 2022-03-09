Rising Gas Prices Impact on Delivery Driving

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is
between Lafayette and Covington. The crest on the White River is
near Spencer. The crest on the East Fork White River is between
Seymour and Rivervale. New precipitation amounts through the weekend
will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 1100
AM EST /1000 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is
between Lafayette and Covington. The crest on the White River is
near Spencer. The crest on the East Fork White River is between
Seymour and Rivervale. New precipitation amounts through the weekend
will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 1100
AM EST /1000 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is
between Lafayette and Covington. The crest on the White River is
near Spencer. The crest on the East Fork White River is between
Seymour and Rivervale. New precipitation amounts through the weekend
will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 1100
AM EST /1000 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Wednesday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rising Gas Prices Impact on Delivery Driving

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas Prices for delivery drivers

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Gas prices continue to rise in the Wabash Valley, with prices hitting $4.39 a gallon in certain parts of Terre Haute.

These rising prices are cutting profits thin for many delivery drivers, especially drivers of Uber Eats and DoorDash, who get no money back for their milage.

"They put all the car costs on the drivers. So gas and routine maintenance like oil changes are all on us," DoorDash driver, Daniel Snyder said.

Daniel says that these rising costs are pushing him away from DoorDashing.

"I've been looking for different jobs to get out for months. I just recently got one, so my hours are down," Snyder said.

Some delivery drivers who work for chain restaurants like Jimmy John's get some money back when they drive.

"As of yesterday, the amount that we get per delivery went up from $1 to $1.50," Jimmy John's Delivery Driver, Brian Kiesel. said.

