Rising Gas Prices Impact on Delivery Driving

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Gas prices continue to rise in the Wabash Valley, with prices hitting $4.39 a gallon in certain parts of Terre Haute.
These rising prices are cutting profits thin for many delivery drivers, especially drivers of Uber Eats and DoorDash, who get no money back for their milage.
"They put all the car costs on the drivers. So gas and routine maintenance like oil changes are all on us," DoorDash driver, Daniel Snyder said.
Daniel says that these rising costs are pushing him away from DoorDashing.
"I've been looking for different jobs to get out for months. I just recently got one, so my hours are down," Snyder said.
Some delivery drivers who work for chain restaurants like Jimmy John's get some money back when they drive.
"As of yesterday, the amount that we get per delivery went up from $1 to $1.50," Jimmy John's Delivery Driver, Brian Kiesel. said.