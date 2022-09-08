Rising ambulance fees, safer streets, and new businesses coming to town - Highlights from Thursday's Terre Haute City Council meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met Thursday night for the first time in nearly a month. Here are the biggest takeaways:
Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) user fees will be rising in Terre Haute.
Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says the price increases were long overdue and needed. He says this is because prices for everything are going up.
This is the first ambulance service price increase in nearly a decade.
Chief Berry wants to emphasize this is only increasing user fees, so if you are using the service you will be paying more. This does not have any impact on Terre Haute taxpayers.
Right now the following services will rise by $100:
- Basic Life Support: $450 to $550
- Advanced Life Support Level I: $550 to $650
- Advanced Life Support Level II: $750 to $850
- Non-Transport Medical Call: $200 to $300
Additionally, all services for non-residents will go up from $100 to $250. Finally, mileage costs will also change from $12 to $17.
Chief Bill Berry says this still leaves THFD providing some of the most inexpensive EMS services in the state.
"This is long overdue," Chief Bill Berry said. "Obviously, nobody wants to hear about increases anywhere. It still keeps us as one of the lowest fire-based EMS fire departments in the state of Indiana as far as what we charge."
Changes to one Terre Haute street caused quite the discussion from the community. This is referring to a special ordinance on 27th street from Wilson to Oak streets.
The proposed plan was to change this area to a one-way street and reduce the speed to 25 miles an hour.
Those for the change said they had safety concerns for their kids in the area.
People against said there have been no crashes in the area and it would be too much of an inconvenience for residents.
After a long discussion from both sides, the Terre Haute City Council voted to lower the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph, but they kept the road a two-way street.
Also at Thursday's City Council Meeting, members discussed two big rezoning efforts for the city.
The first is to turn an old funeral home into a new bed and breakfast. This would include at least four bedrooms and a large common area.
This is located at 602 South 7th Street in the Farrington's Grove neighborhood.
The council unanimously approved it.
And, there is a proposal to bring a Botox Center to one Terre Haute neighborhood. This would be located at 1930 South Center Street.
No action was taken on this and the discussion has moved to October.