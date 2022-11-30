Riley Hospital sees spike in kids with the flu

The CDC has reported 12 pediatric deaths related to the flu in the United States.
In Indiana, Riley Hospital for Children is seeing an upward trend in treating children with the flu.
In October, 50 patients at the facility tested positive for the flu.
But in November, Riley Hospital has teated more than 300 children with the virus.
Medical experts say children and people over 65 are at the highest risk.
"The most important thing is to continue emphasizing that, you know, prevention is in the hands of the people, right? These vaccines have been tested. We know they're effective. We know very well that they are protective. And we know that they're safe," Dr. John C. Christenson said.
Doctors recommend that your child get a flu vaccine every year in the fall, starting when he or she is six months old.