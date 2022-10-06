Richland County High School Seniors tour local manufacturing facilities

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Seniors at Richland County High School were given the opportunity to meet with local business leaders and learn about potential careers right here at home.
On Thursday, seniors from Richland County High School visited several different manufacturing facilities throughout the city of Olney.
The field trip was suggested by several local businesses and put on by the Richland County Development Corporation.
"They said they would really like to open their doors up to the seniors, maybe even juniors from our high school and show them what exists in side their walls" said Richland County Development Corporation Executive Director Lauren McClain.
Students were given tours at Walmart Distribution Center, MAC Plastics, Illini Wire and Novus Ag.
"I just like seeing the on-site production and what happens in the businesses" said Richland County High School Senior Jorri Van Dyke.
During the tour, students learned about the different services that each business provides to the community along with why each role within the company is important.
"Some of these seniors who are undecided with their career paths, maybe some of them are not going to college, they have an opportunity to see what is out there locally" said Richland County High School Principal Darrell Houchin.
Students all agreed, Thursday's field trip was a fun, yet informative experience.