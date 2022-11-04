Richland County elementary teacher suspended without pay following aggravated battery charges involving students

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher facing aggravated battery charges has been suspended without pay.

In August, Kyle Shipman, 30, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery.

News 10 learned Shipman was suspended without pay. This happened during a November 3 school board meeting.

The following was listed on the school board's summary from the meeting:

More Information Personnel Matters Employment – The board approved the suspension of Kyle Shipman without pay effective immediately for want of professional educator licensure, pending reinstatement of such licensure or further action of the board of education

The district's superintendent told News 10 his teaching license was suspended by the state board of education.

Shipman already pleaded not guilty to Count 1 and Count 2 during his initial hearing on September 12.

A preliminary hearing for Count 3 took place on October 13 because of a technical defect by the state on a Grand Jury Indictment.

During the preliminary hearing, Shipman pleaded not guilty to Count 3.

Olney Police Detective Tony Roche took the stand during the hearing.

Roche said a Resource Officer with Richland County Elementary School contacted the department after a student victim informed their parent of an incident in April 2022.

During the investigation, three male victims all shared "consistent statements" on how Shipman would touch them inappropriately.

The victims told Roche that there were multiple incidents that happened in the classroom in front of other students.

Roche said during the hearing that one of the victims was "emotional" when talking about the incident.

Charges were not formally filed against Shipman until August, almost four months after the first victim came forward.