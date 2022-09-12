Richland County elementary teacher appears in court

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges.
The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August.
According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County Elementary School where Shipman worked as a 5th grade teacher.
In a statement released by the school district, Shipman is "not currently teaching", but is still listed on the school district's website as an employee.
During the initial hearing on Monday morning, Shipman pleaded not guilty to two out of three counts of the charges.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, October 18 for the third aggravated battery charge.
Richland County Sheriff Andrew Hires told News 10 that Shipman was finger-printed, but not booked at the Richland County Detention Center on Monday following the hearing.
News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield has reached out to the Illinois State Attorney's office for more information about these charges, but the office has declined to comment on this case.