 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richland County 5th grade teacher faces three counts of aggravated battery

  • Updated
  • 0
Kyle Shipman
By Chris Essex

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher is facing charges of aggravated battery.

The Richland County state attorney's office filed three felony charges against Kyle Shipman.

According to court documents, each of the incidents happened inside the Richland County Elementary school.

The school website lists Shipman as a 5th-grade teacher.

We reached out to Richland County schools for more information about the case.

It said Shipman is not currently teaching. The school said it couldn't comment on "ongoing employment matters."

Shipman will first appear in court on September 12.

Recommended for you