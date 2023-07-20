RHIT students seeking project ideas for school year

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology seniors are seeking to culminate their educations by working in teams during the 2023-24 school year to complete civil engineering projects for Wabash Valley organizations and companies.
The projects must feature at least two sub-disciplines within civil engineering: structural, geotechnical, environmental, water resources, transportation, and site development.
Ideal projects would come from municipalities along with non-profit, charitable or church organizations. Projects should have a service component to provide students with the ability to identify, investigate and address a community need.
Past local senior-year capstone projects have helped plan the proposed Riley Spur trail, upgrades to Fairbanks Park, and expansions for local churches. Organizations have used the students' work as the basis for seeking local, state and federal grants for their projects.
The senior-year capstone design course provides students an opportunity to work with external clients on a long-range project that covers the entire school year. Teams of three to five students begin investigating the client's needs and propose a solution during September and October, authorization is granted in November to proceed on detailed design. Faculty project reviews begin in early April and reports are presented to clients in early May.
Although most Rose-Hulman faculty members are licensed professional engineers Hanson advises that they're reviewing students' work as educators. Depending upon the project, the students' designs might be detailed enough to begin construction, if approved by a professional engineer, or the designs might be only at the level to provide a feasibility study for the project.
Projects are completed at little to no cost for clients, but they are asked to sign a release or waiver of liability before the project is initiated.
Ideas for projects must be submitted in writing by Aug. 6 to the department at tanner2@rose-hulman.edu. Contact the department by email or 812-877-8817 with any questions or concerns.