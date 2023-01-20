"RHIC" Center provided a simulation mobile unit that provides training for local paramedics

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County Community Hospital hosted a paramedic refresher course for local EMT providers.
These courses help paramedics keep up with training.
The "RHIC" Center provides a simulation that gives paramedics a refresher course.
"An education on neonatal emergencies and resuscitation and obstetric emergencies... It's not something EMT providers see every single day when they go out to work. This is something they might see a couple of times throughout their career," said Maddison Barabrick, Director of Emergency Services at Sullivan County Community Hospital.
Maddison Barbarick is the Director of Emergency Services at Sullivan County Community Hospital.
To make sure paramedics are ready for any kind of emergency, she says paramedics need to get their bi-annual re-certification.
Even with years of experience, EMT's are required to have 48 hours of continuing education.
In this training simulation, paramedics had to deliver and resuscitate a baby. Barbarick says these scenarios make paramedics act quickly and keep them ready for anything.
"The vitals are changing the patient. It might be deteriorating. Different environments might be happening. You have different providers around, and they really have to be on their toes to think of exactly what steps and processes they need to be completing at that moment," said Barbarick.
"RHIC" Simulation Technologist Harley Owen told me that he alters the simulation mannequins' vitals during training.
He says this feature trains paramedics to pick up on what situation someone is facing through physical symptoms.
"We can make them turn blue in the face, indicating she's low in oxygen, and also talk to them to say maybe she's in pain... This is her general vital screens where we can see all her vitals and change them if we need to or set different rhythms for the heartbeats and whatnot," said Owen.
Barbarick says paramedics don't see these types of emergencies daily, so it's important to get a refresher on what to do. She says such a refresher isn't something they can learn in a classroom.
"They can watch videos, they can read articles, they can listen to PowerPoint presentations, but it's not until the providers actually have hand's on training where it really starts to sink in," said Barbarick.