Rezoning request will have to wait

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the East Fork White River from Rivervale downstream, White River at Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Moderate flooding remains on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. All three rivers have crested and are receding. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected to last until March 7 and flooding on the East Fork White is expected to last until March 3. Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area waterways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around 1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon to 11.2 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&