Rezoning request will have to wait

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A variance request on a rezoning requested by Churchill Downs will have to wait.
The Board of Zoning appeals could not meet as scheduled this morning due to a lack of quorum.
Churchill downs wants to build its casino along east Margaret drive near I-70 and State Road 46.
The variance will allow Churchill downs to build a hotel tower 150 feet tall.
That's 25 feet taller than normally around by the airport.
The airport wrote a letter in support of the variance prior to the meeting. When that meeting will take place is not clear.
Meanwhile, the Vigo County Area Planning Commission will hear more about the project's rezoning request at Wednesday’s meeting.
News 10 has been told there will be a quorum, allowing the commission to meet.
It's set to begin at 7 P.M. at the Vigo County Annex.