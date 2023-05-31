Rex baseball host families needed

Summer means Rex Baseball in Terre Haute! There will be 32 young men calling Terre Haute "home" for 67 days during the prospect league season.
But before they can do that, the organization still needs a few host families. To be exact, they need three more families to step forward and house a player.
Rex Leaders say host families are the lifeblood of the organization. Otherwise, they'd have to spend lots of money putting the players up in apartments or hotels.
If you choose to take a player in, you'll get season tickets to this year's games. Plus, it gives players another experience other than just playing baseball.
"... We built great relationships with the boys we've had with us. We're still following their careers. We've got one that's playing in the big leagues now, and so it's going to be exciting to visit with him. So our family grew exponentially over the years." Said Erika Kohlmeyer, who has hosted players for five years.
If you'd like to find out more about becoming a Rex host family, go here.