ReTHink surveys Terre Haute restaurants

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the last ten weeks ReTHink has approached climate action through a specific reduction that includes Styrofoam and single-use plastics served at local restaurants within the Vigo county community.
Over the course of the summer, ReThink and summer intern Mariah Bader have ran a study throughout the community.
A survey of over 180 people, including 13 restaurants and their customers, was given out to see what kind of materials are used by these restaurants and what the customers prefer.
The purpose is to educate the community on how harmful certain materials can be to the environment.
"We wanted to try to reduce the single use plastic waste in local restaurants," Bader said. "that was one way we thought could be really valuable to reduce waste in the local community.
One restaurant that participated in the study was Babo's café.
Sanela Ikanovic, an employee of Babo's café, expressed the importance of what one individual recycling or using reusable products could mean for the environment.
"If everyone could just do a little bit then I know it could go a long way," she said. "Over time it would only get better."
ReThink plans on continuing to survey the community and encourages everyone to go green.