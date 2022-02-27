reTHink Inc. to change location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- ReThink Inc. is gearing up to move locations soon.
The business is currently located off Spruce Street. The new location will be at 1544 S. 13th Street.
The executive director said they needed a better place to suit their needs. But, they need the community's help with funds to make sure this happens.
"Our retail store space is bigger." Shika Bhattacharyya, executive director of reThink Inc, said. "Our conference room is bigger. It will be better suited for us to do cooking classes or any community small events and for students to come collaborate and do projects."
The last day at the old store will be March 28th. The store plans to be up and running at its new location by early April.