reTHink Inc. takes huge strides in reducing our community's carbon footprint - 2021 recap

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. East Fork White River at Seymour..Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by noon Monday. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&