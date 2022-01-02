reTHink Inc. takes huge strides in reducing our community's carbon footprint - 2021 recap

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite the challenges in 2021, one local organization was still able to make a lot of progress in reducing our communities carbon footprint!
reTHink Inc. in Terre Haute accomplished many projects seen throughout the community, and many more are in the works!
One of those includes the up-and-running, fully-functional, plastic up-cycling facility.
This facility brings an innovative solution to the problem of plastic in our community!
In the past 12-months, over 1,000 lbs of post-consumer plastic was shredded!
Organizers hope to see even more improvement in 2022.
Some other very notable accomplishments include:
- Zero Waste Community Store's sales tripled
- RHIT students implemented a highly functioning rainwater harvesting system
- Opening of the Community Rocks Vegetable Garden
- Replay Runway was a success with our very own, Susan Dinkel, raising $10,000 alone
For more information on the projects underway in our community, click here.