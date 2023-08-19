ReTHink Inc.'s Replay Runway returns to promote going green

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A unique fashion show is encouraging the Terre Haute community to go green.
ReTHink Inc.'s annual Replay Runway event took place on Saturday. This year our very own weekday morning anchor, Heather Good, took to the runway.
The outfits at the event are created by hand using repurposed waste materials. It's all to benefit ReTHink Inc. and its recycling efforts in the community.
"Our mission is to educate and empower our community to live a cleaner, greener, and healthier life. And every opportunity we get, we want to do that," said Shikha Battacharyya, executive director of ReTHink Inc.
Congratulations to News 10's Heather Good for winning judge's choice, and to all the participants!