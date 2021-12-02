Rethink Inc. ribbon cutting for new workspace

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Rethink Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting today to celebrate its new workspace. The new area s dedicated to up-cycling plastic. Plastic will be melted and shredded and turned into beautiful things the community can enjoy.
The group says it has taken about 18 months for their visions to become a reality. Board president of Rethink Inc. says this installment will help save the environment all while educating people as well.
"It does divert plastic from incinerators and landfills and the ocean but more importantly it is an educational workspace and so it serves that purpose as well" says Rebecca Bercich.
If you would like to volunteer at Rethink Inc. click here to find out how to get involved!