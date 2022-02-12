 Skip to main content
reTHink Inc. Green Galentine - celebrating the season of love

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Forget balloons and fancy wrapping paper this Valentine's Day -- one local organization wants to help you reTHink how you celebrate the season of love!

On Saturday, re-THINK Inc. hosted 'Green Galentine' - an environmentally friendly way to kick off the holiday!

Through this fun event, they are encouraging others to enjoy the holiday without harming the planet.

Tell that special someone how you feel with a fair-trade card and homemade chocolates. These super cute greeting cards are made on recycled paper, and the chocolates are 100% bad-chemical-free!

You can't go wrong with a gift that is both healthy for you and the planet!

