reTHink Inc. finds a new permanent home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute nonprofit just found a new home! After two years, reTHink Inc is moving its operations to 1544 S. 13th street. The new location will open its doors on April 1, 2022.
Shikha Bhattacharyya is the executive director of the organization. She says the new location is more energy-efficient and will be more accessible to the community.
"We are really excited," she said. "We've actually had neighborhood residents stop by and tell us how happy they are. They are waiting for the gardens and places where they can come pick vegetables or come sit and have fun or shop at the store. It's definitely a good time for all of us!"
The goal is to get the community involved to help create a cleaner and greener Wabash Valley.
But, with the new move comes new needs to help expand operations. The goal is to raise $15,000 by the end of April.
Bhattacharyya says this will not only go toward not bettering the community but the environment where we live. This includes insulating and preparing the plastic up-cycling workshop, creating a more cohesive zero-waste store for shoppers (the first and only one in Indiana), and producing more fresh, organic produce than ever before in a collection of new community gardens.
To donate to the nonprofit's efforts, click here. You can also mail or drop off a check at the nonprofit's current location up until March 31. That address is 608 N. 13th Street, Terre Haute.