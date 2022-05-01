ReTHink Inc. brings in over $16,000 in annual spring fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - ReTHink Inc. in Terre Haute has concluded its annual spring fundraiser, and it was a huge success!
ReTHink Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides direct access to sustainable goods and services.
After two years of renting a building, they are now in a permanent home.
In order to expand their operations, and undergo several eco-friendly upgrades, they asked the community for help.
The community did not disappoint!
The ReTHink family surpassed their goal of $15,000! Right now, the pot sits at $16,250.
Organizers say they are so thankful! They hope to get enough business, so they won't have to fundraise in the future.
"We have so many items here that if you start using them, we will get business, we won't have to keep worrying about fundraising to keep this place open, you'll be able to save money and live a cleaner, greener, and healthier life," Executive Director Shikha Bhattacharyya said.
The new location on 13th Street is now open.
There will be an open house on May 26th -- all are welcome!