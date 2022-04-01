reTHink Inc. announces new permanent home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - reTHink Inc. has announced it has a permanent home in Terre Haute.
The new location is at 1544 South 13th Street, just north of Hulman Street.
The organization says there is still work to be done. reTHink Inc. would like to insulate and prepare the plastic up-cycling workspace, create a more cohesive zero-waste store for shoppers, and produce more fresh, organic, produce.
To help with those goals, the organization says would appreciate continued community support. You can donate online or stop by the new location.
reTHink Inc aims to create a greener Wabash Valley.