Restoring the Mecca Schoolhouse after devastating fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A heartbreaking fire in Parke County left many shocked. Now, the community of Mecca is coming together to collect historical artifacts that were in the school building.
Scott Simpson, a member of the Mecca School Governing Board, spoke on how even in the midst of a tragedy, the Mecca community is there for one another.
"We have had an outpouring," he said. "From the churches, from all of the community - it is just amazing to see how everyone in the community is coming together."
Artifacts from the school will be clean and restored in hopes of one day placing them back in the school.
Simpson explained that this project could take up to two years to complete. But the most important thing to do now is get the building covered before winter hits.
To the community, the building is more than just a school. It's a gathering place for the town.
Tom Fortner, the town council president, explained how important the building is to everyone in Mecca.
"It's the center of the entire community," he said. "While the fire was still going on I was receiving phone calls, people telling me how important this school was for them."
Even though the fire was large and very damaging, there are high hopes that the building can be restored in time. While the timeline is a lengthy one, Simpson explained that it is something that needs to be done.
"This building can, and it would be a shame, it if was not restored," he said. "This building means a lot to the community. It's been here since 1901."
The Parke County Community Foundation has set up a donation fund to help the restoration process. Both Simpson and Fortner explained that any donation amount will make a difference.
If you would like to donate feel free to visit www.parkeccf.org and click on the "DONATE" button.