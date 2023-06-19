Residents voice concerns about proposed amenities at new library branch

The 12 Points branch of the Vigo County Public Library, which is currently under renovation, is proposing to add a shower and a laundromat to the facility.
Several people at the library board meeting Monday spoke out against the idea.
They say that washing machines and a shower would only attract more homeless to the 12 Points neighborhood.
A library staff member says she's glad the community turned out to voice their opinions about what features should be included in the new library branch.
"Glad to see that they're paying attention and that they are interested in what we're putting in 12 Points, but just really proud that the library is responding to the need in the community," said Carey LaBella, collection development librarian for VCPL.
The next library meeting is Monday, July 17.